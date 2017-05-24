Crews respond to campers on fire

A fire tore through two mobile homes in the 2600 block of Holden Beach Road. (Source: WECT)

Firefighters were called to respond to a fire in Brunswick County early Wednesday morning.

A fire tore through two campers in the Ocean Aire Campground in 2600 block of Holden Beach Road.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

