Hoggard girls fall in East soccer finals

The Hoggard girls’ soccer season came to an end Tuesday after a 2-0 loss at Cardinal Gibbons in the East Regional finals.

"We had some chances, but we just didn't capitalize and they did," Hoggard head coach Justin Schatz said. "It's unfortunate. We weren't able to battle back from that. Those girls, my Hoggard girls, they worked so hard this year."

A year after losing in the first round of the playoffs, the senior class made one last run at a state championship.

“These girls have been in three final fours in their for years, which is huge, and that tells you the impact they've had since their freshman year," Schatz said. "There's nine of them, and not just as players, but as people on the team."

The Vikings end their season 22-3-1 with an undefeated record in conference play.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.