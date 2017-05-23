Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell's memorabilia to be auctioned

Some items in a Hall of Fame baseball player's memorabilia collection will be going on sale with a portion of the proceeds going to his foundation.

Margaret Weller-Stargell, who was married to late Pittsburgh Pirates great Willie Stargell, announced in a statement Tuesday that SCP Auctions will manage the sale of some of Willie Stargell's most prized baseball keepsakes.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Willie Stargell Foundation, which has helped people suffering from kidney disease for the past 15 years.

Additionally, Weller-Stargell, who married Willie in 1993 and lived with him in Wilmington until his death in 2001, said she will contribute some of the proceeds to Pirates Charities, a non-profit organization of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Willie made the decision years before his death that he wanted these items left to me, because I know that he trusted me to do what was in the best interests of both a game that he loved, the Pirates organization and its fans that he honored and respected, and these items that represented to him the accomplishments of so many people besides himself,” Weller- Stargell said. “Through the auction process with this incredibly reputable organization, these items will be in the hands of those that will appreciate the significance of them to the game of baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

Beginning Wednesday, May 24, SCP will be auctioning items from Stargell’s historic 1979 season, including his National League MVP award, his World Series ring, his Hall of Fame induction ring and a 1995 World Series ring he received as a coach with the Atlanta Braves.

Stargell played for the Pirates from 1962-82 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988. The seven-time All-Star won World Series titles with Pittsburgh in 1971 and '79.

For more information, visit the SCP Auctions website here.

