Bring out your inner Pirate with the Cape Fear Fencing Association

The Cape Fear Fencing Association is encouraging you to bring out your inner Pirate.

Saturday, May 27, the club will hold a “Stab-a-thon” at 9:30 a.m. at the Tileson gym on the campus of St. Mary Catholic School, located at 217 S. Fourth St.

The club has been in Wilmington for 20 years and has about 100 members.

We’ll hear from the fencing coach Greg Spahr and we’ll suit up and give it a try on WECT News First at Four Friday.

