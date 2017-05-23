UPDATE: Power restored in South College Road, 17th Street area - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Power restored in South College Road, 17th Street area

A car tries to get through an intersection Monday at South 17th Street and South College Road on Tuesday. A power outage in the area affected nearly 2,000 customers. (Source: WECT) A car tries to get through an intersection Monday at South 17th Street and South College Road on Tuesday. A power outage in the area affected nearly 2,000 customers. (Source: WECT)
Traffic is backed up at South College Road and South 17th Street on Tuesday. (Source: WECT) Traffic is backed up at South College Road and South 17th Street on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A substation blew on South College Road in Wilmington early Tuesday evening, leaving nearly 2,000 customers without power.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, calls for the malfunctioning substation, including blown transformers, first came in at 6:14 p.m. The Duke Energy power outage map listed a maximum of 1,813 customers without power around the area where South 17th Street runs into South College.

According to the outage map, power was back on shortly after 9 p.m.

Dispatch also said a northbound lane of traffic was closed in the area due to a downed power line and a traffic signal being out. 

