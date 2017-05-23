Ariana Grande's plane had a quick layover in Wilmington Tuesday

Singer Ariana Grande was part of a quick layover in Wilmington Tuesday only hours after her concert in Manchester ended with a terrorist attack, killing 22 people and injuring dozens of other people.

The layover lasted only about fifteen minutes so the plane could clear customs, according to a Wilmington International Airport official.

Deputy Airport Director Gary Broughton says the airport staff were not aware she was coming until she arrived. Grande did not leave the aircraft.

Grande was scheduled to play two other concerts in the United Kingdom, but her tour was suspended after the attack Monday evening in Manchester.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.