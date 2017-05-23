NWS Issues Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County

The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, North Masonboro Island, Hightsville, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro, Castle Hayne, Ogden, Mayfaire, Wrightsboro, Silver Lake, Sea Breeze, Windemere, Bayshore and Porters Neck.

If you are in the advised area move to higher ground. Do not drive onto roads with water flowing over them. Turn around, don't drown! Stay tuned to the WECT First Alert Weather team on-air, online at WECT.com and on the WECT weather app available for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Track the storms yourself using the WECT interactive radar: http://bit.ly/1B5PRCp.



