This weekend: Wilmington's largest art festival

Wilmington’s largest art festival is this weekend.

More than 80 artists will be featured in this year's Orange Street ArtsFest on May 27 and 28.

The event is held on Orange Street between Front and Third, with exhibits also displayed inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center at 120 S. Second St.

The artwork featured includes oil and watercolor paintings, pottery, jewelry, wood, glass, and paper creations.

All of it is for sale.

There will also be food and entertainment.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

