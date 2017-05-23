Commissioner to meet with community to discuss potential budget cuts

New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple plans to hold a community meeting in early June to discuss the upcoming budget vote for the county.

The new comes as a grassroots group is pushing commissioners to hold a public hearing prior to the budget vote on June 19th. Due to a personal conflict for a commissioner, the board decided to cancel its regularly scheduled June 5th meeting.

The group said that Zapple has agreed to hold a meeting at the county courthouse at 5:30pm on Monday, June 5th to hear from the community.

In a letter to Board Chairman Woody White, the group SUIT UP is petitioning for an earlier hearing in front of the full board.

We are writing today to urge the New Hanover County Commissioners to reinstate the Public Hearing on the FY17-18 Recommended Budget, scheduled for June 5, 2017 at 4pm. Public feedback on the $367 million budget, funded by our tax dollars, is a cornerstone of our governmental process. We expect our County Commissioners to adhere to the standard set by your own motto, to be "The Model For Good Governance."

The citizens of New Hanover County deserve a voice in determining how our $367 million in taxpayer money will be spent and the County Commissioners need time to evaluate the demands and concerns raised at the Public Hearing prior to the scheduled vote for the budget on June 19, 2017.

Without the Public Hearing as originally scheduled on June 5, the community's voice will be muted, undermining a critical step in crafting a fair and balanced budget that has legitimacy and broad support. Furthermore, the lack of a Public Hearing well in advance of the final budget approval will be detrimental to the Board's ability to discuss community-raised issues and concerns prior to the mandated budget adoption deadline of July 1, 2017.

We understand that reasonable people may disagree about the details of how to best allocate our resources. What we must never do, however, is shut down public participation in this debate.

Thank you for your kind attention to our request.

Earlier, White responded to the group via Twitter, saying there was an unavoidable conflict. The manager considered a meeting on June 12th, but opted instead to hold the combined hearing and vote on the 19th.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.