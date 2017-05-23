Make summer magical for your child

The No Sleeves Magic summer camps are filled with fun activities. (Source: No Sleeves Magic)

Summer will be here before you can say abracadabra.

Parents, you know you’ll need some magic to keep your kids busy.

Each year, Michael Rosander from Discover Magic holds the No Sleeves Magic summer camps filled with fun activities.

He said the camp teaches life skills, along with some fun tricks.

In addition to learning magic, campers are involved in outdoor activities.

They will also hear from visiting magicians, learn secrets to illusions and play a variety of games.

Rosander’s magic program, Discover Magic, which is the basis for the camp, has made it into the top 200 for the UPS Store Pitch Off Contest.

The winner gets $10,000 to help grow their business.

