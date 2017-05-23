H2GO executive wins service award

At its core, Bob Walker's work has helped his community and now, he has an award to show for that work.

The North Carolina Rural Water Association gave Walker, the executive director at H2GO, its Bud Pate Service Award, which is given to a person who “has demonstrated an outstanding concern for their community through their actions to serve others in their community or the water/wastewater industry.”

In a Tuesday news release, H2GO, a water and sewer service in Brunswick County, lauded Walker for helping implement the company's Cooking Oil Recycling Effort (C.O.R.E.), which began in 2015 and has helped keep more than 1,600 gallons of cooking oil out of sewers.

Walker is also working on Operation Round-Up, which is set to go into effect this month. The program gives H2GO customers the opportunity to round up their monthly bill to the next dollar. At the end of the year, all proceeds will be equally split between the Foundation of Brunswick Community College and Manna Ministries.

Walker received the Bud Pate award at the NCRWA's annual conference on May 17 in Greensboro.

“Our H2GO board and staff understand that, while we are a customer-oriented utility service provider, it’s just as important to be a community partner," Walker said. "Through community programs like C.O.R.E. and Operation Round-Up, we hope to encourage the community to become engaged in the utility operations and to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.