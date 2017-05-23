Explore the highs and lows of investing in legal cannabis businesses

Tech innovation center hosts cannabis consulting company to talk about the growing business of bud. (Source: tekMountain)

It’s high times for investment in the marijuana industry.

Numbers from Colorado, where medical and recreational marijuana is legal, topped $1 billion last year.

While cannabis is not legal in North Carolina, it is legal to invest in the industry.

To help navigate this growing sector, tekMountain is hosting Medicine Man Technologies for a presentation Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1844 Sir Tyler Dr.

Medicine Man Technologies is a Denver-based cannabis consulting business and tekMountain is a technology incubator and innovation center in Wilmington.

The discussion will center around business and investment opportunities in the legal cannabis market.

Those who are interested in attending should register here.

