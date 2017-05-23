Councilman questions why part-time clerk got full-time benefits

Councilman Steve Permenter has been asking questions about town finances. (Source: WECT)

A councilman in Sandy Creek says he is trying to get answers as to why the one-time clerk for the town was working part time, but receiving full time benefits.

Council member Steve Permenter says he requested public records for months, but never got answers.

The issue seemed to come to a head earlier this month when the clerk Tina Colby, along with council member Anna Knapp and Mayor Glenn Marshall, all resigned. Knapp is Colby's sister.

She said she felt she was being harassed by Permenter over his questioning. Permenter, however, says he was doing his job to protect the finances of the town.

He presented WECT with several time sheets he was able to secure after Colby's resignation showing sick time being marked on time sheets in 2016 and 2017, after the clerk's hours were reduced from full time.

Permenter also has a copy of the town's policy manual which stipulates sick leave is for regular, full-time employees.

"If requesting public information is a crime, I guess I'm guilty," Steve Permenter said Tuesday.

Permenter has also turned over his findings to the District Attorney's Office. A representative there confirms the sheriff's office is looking into the matter.

Sandy Creek is holding another meeting Tuesday evening and is expected to discuss the clerk position.

