Unacceptable cemetery conditions: 'I want to see the owner keep his word'

Darrell Walker went to pay his respects to his mother and grandmother at Calvary Cemetery on Mother's Day. He said the cemetery's condition was disappointing and disheartening. Trash and dead flowers littered the plots, and overgrown weeds covered many graves.

“Since my mother was buried here in July of 2016 it seems to be an ongoing battle with cleaning the yard," Walker said. "It's knee high with grass. It’s always debris and trash, old flowers, and it seems like we can’t get relief."

Walker said he paid more than $2,000 for the plot, along with a maintenance fee. He doesn't understand why that money hasn't gone toward better care of the graves.

“About three months after my mom was buried I came out here and my mom’s grave was sunk in where you could see about three feet into the grave,” Walker said. "Words can not describe how I felt.”

Walker said the cemetery's care has been an ongoing problem.

The North Carolina Cemetery Commission in Raleigh looked into the Calvary Cemetery in 2014 after a complaint came into the office. A court judge handed it over to a temporary owner who then turned it back over to the current owner under the assumption everything would be cleaned up.

Phone calls to the Cemetery Commission and the current owner have not yet been returned.

