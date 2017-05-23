Inmate dies after struggle in North Carolina jail

A North Carolina jail inmate has died after a struggle with police officers. (Source: Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office)

A North Carolina jail inmate has died after a struggle with police officers.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Graydon Jerome Parker III of Goldsboro was arrested Saturday on suspension of breaking into a car. Officers say he refused to cooperate and was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

Officers say Parker continued to struggle with officers at the jail and officers had trouble calming him. They say Parker became unresponsive and he was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.

He had been listed in critical condition before he died Monday.

Maj. Tom Effler said Goldsboro police officers and North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers helped jailers while Parker was struggling.

The State Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine what happened to Parker.

