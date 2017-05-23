H2GO considering outside media consultant to "clear any misinformation" about new plant

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO is considering hiring an outside media consulting group to help overcome what a spokesperson characterizes as misinformation regarding the project to create a reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

The project to build the plant is expected to start later this year, with a goal of producing water in the first quarter of 2019. However, a couple H2GO board members have been vocal in opposition to the project and continue to speak out against it. They hope to delay any work on the project until an election in November, when board members who support the project are up for re-election.

Tuesday night, board members will discuss a proposal from consulting group WaterPIO, which would cost the water company $13,440 over the course of a year. WaterPIO proposes writing and distributing media releases and opinion pieces, developing media briefings, editorial board meetings and interviews, while assisting with print and online rumor management among other duties.

H2GO Public Information Officer Tyler Wittkofsky, who joined the company last December, said the additional media services would serve as an addition and not duplication to work he already performs.

"It is our intent to utilize the experience and contacts that Water PIO brings to the table to improve our media relations by building working relationships with various media outlets," Tyler Wittkofsky said.

The board of commissioners meet Tuesday night and are expected to vote on this proposal.

