H2GO board approves hiring media consultant

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO approved hiring an outside media consulting group to help overcome what a spokesperson characterizes as misinformation regarding the project to create a reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

The project to build the plant is expected to start later this year with a goal of producing water in the first quarter of 2019.

Some H2GO board members have been vocal in opposition to the project and continue to speak out against it. They had hope to delay any work on the project until an election in November, when board members who support the project are up for re-election.

On Tuesday night, board members discussed a proposal from consulting group WaterPIO, which would cost the water company $13,960 over the course of a year. The board voted 3-2 in favor of using WaterPIO, which proposes writing and distributing media releases and opinion pieces, developing media briefings, editorial board meetings and interviews, and assisting with print and online rumor management among other duties.

Board members Trudy Trombley and Jeff Gerken, who voted against the proposal, were concerned their opinions would not be reflected in media releases and opinion pieces.

Trombley and Gerken have both spoken out against the RO plant.

After a statement about needing to separate fact from fiction, Gerken asked "are my statements fiction?"

H2GO Public Information Officer Tyler Wittkofsky, who joined the company last December, said the additional media services would serve as an addition and not duplication of work he already performs.

"It is our intent to utilize the experience and contacts that Water PIO brings to the table to improve our media relations by building working relationships with various media outlets," Wittkofsky said.

Mike McGill of WaterPIO said the agency would take direction from H2GO's executive director and existing public information officer.

"I'm going to assist their executive director and their current PIO with communications work to properly tell their story," McGill said. "There's a good story to be told out here, a lot of good people doing strong work, and it deserves to be relayed fairly."

Also at the meeting, Gerken proposed a change to the procedures to call a special meeting.

Under his proposal, any commissioner may move to call a special meeting. If that motion is seconded and approved by majority vote, the meeting would be scheduled subject to the commissioners' availability.

During his presentation, Gerken said "your dismissive attitude of me continues."

Trombley said board member Carl Antos did not check her or Gerken's availability when the last special meeting was called.

She said he "did not do the right thing" and it "shows a lack of respect."

The motion to change the procedure initially passed unanimously, but Antos then made a motion to rescind the vote.

Upon second vote, the item failed to pass with only Trombley and Gerken voting favor.

