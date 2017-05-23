'Casino nights' sanctioned in bill clearing House panel

Some North Carolina lawmakers want to make clear that nonprofit organizations can operate casino-style games occasionally, with proceeds benefiting charity. (Source: WECT)

Current state law makes it unlawful to operate games of chance where betting occurs, save for the state lottery, Cherokee casino and some bingo. But bill sponsor Rep. Jamie Boles of Moore County says the nonprofit "casino nights" still are happening in some places, depending on whether a local prosecutor will enforce gambling laws.

Boles' bill, which passed the House Finance Committee on Tuesday, would sanction nonprofit "game nights" at facilities that serve alcohol anywhere but near the Cherokee casino. No cash prizes can be awarded, but rather chips are converted to raffle tickets.

The bill passed despite opposition from social conservatives telling lawmakers current gambling prohibitions should be enforced.

