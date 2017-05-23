My turn: Raven's Rule cautions boaters to carbon monoxide poisoning

Investigators originally assumed she’d drowned, but new details have emerged about the tragic death of a Columbus County teenager. (Source: Facebook)

Many of us will spend the coming months out on the water. Which means you need to be aware of your surroundings and stay safe. A report our news team did recently really opened my eyes to something I had not considered.

A young woman in Columbus County died last year in what was first thought of to be a drowning. She slipped off the back of a boat in Columbus County.

But, it turns out it was carbon monoxide poisoning, which really surprised me. I had assumed you could only face that danger in an enclosed space, but it’s a real danger in the back of certain styles of boats.

Now, the young lady’s family and emergency responders are trying to raise awareness to this hidden danger.

And also, please make sure to stay safe while enjoying your time in the sun this summer.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.