Yard sales May 27

Yard sales for May 27

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - Noon

5013 Lord Tennyson Road, Wilmington (Kings Grant)

Three families selling small bee traps, computers, monitors, brand new Rollator/transport chair, children's and other miscellaneous items.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – Noon

114 Harrells Lane, Castle Hayne

Fundraiser for the rescue group All4cats is hosting this and there will be cats there.

8 a.m. - Noon

1441 Robert E. Lee Drive, Wilmington

Microwave, electronics, furniture, tools, household items and more

8 a.m. – Noon

625 Sloop Pointe Lane, Kure Beach (go to stop light and turn Left at "The Keys" sign on wall. 625 is a few units up on right.)

Kure Beach Village community yard sale. Moving from 3 bedroom to 1 bedroom!

Furniture, decor, kitchenware, clothes, purses, shoes.

8 a.m. 11 a.m.

5244 Sun Coast Dr Wilmington (Ogden off of White Road)

Clothes, shoes, purses, furniture, appliances and way more.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1005 Fitzgerald Drive, Wilmington (Kings Grant)

Hand painted bird houses, hand painted bird feeders, hand painted windows, wine glasses, wine bottles, plates, any other hand painted crafts.

7:30 a.m. - ?

Derby Down Way, Wilmington

Furniture, kitchen goods, toys for boys and girls including toy trucks, Barbie, Polly Pocket, and furniture, clothing and accessories for American Girl Dolls, plus lots, lots more. 4 families contributing

8 a.m. - noon

753 Sailor Court, Kure Beach, NC

Snowboard and boots; Furniture (dressers, desks, table, bookcase, Futon with mattress); Bedding, Christmas items, lamps, kids toys, Clothes, books, bags (suitcases, messenger bags, bookbags, lunch bags)

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

418, 420, and 424 Lakeshore Drive, Sunset Beach

Books, men's clothing, exercise equipment, dishes, glassware, picture frames, hanging pictures, and more.

7 a.m. - ?

1002 Newton Drive, Smithville Woods

Clothing, household items, items from a recently closed cafe and much more.

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS!

1281 Spring Lake Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes

Turkey fryer, sofa, leaf blower, humidifier, queen and full size comforter set, and more.

Pender County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Deerfield, Waters Edge and Mill Creek Ridge, Hampstead (Hwy 17 North turn into Deerfield Drive by Port City Java look for balloons on mailboxes)

Annual community yard sale, power tools, camping gear, books, adult and children's clothes, toys, miscellaneous household items, furniture and much more.

