TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge replacement to begin in Shallotte next month

The bridge on Bridgers Road over Mullberry Branch in Shallotte will close beginning Monday, June 5, as the bridge is replaced.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The existing bridge was built in 1952.

The new bridge will prevent water from ponding on the roadway and the bridge approaches will be reinforced to prevent washout and other issues.

A detour will be in place: west on NC 130 then right onto the ramp to Hwy 17 North, then east on Smith Ave. then right on White Road.

