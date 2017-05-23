Registered sex offender accused of raping homeless woman

A registered sex offender is accused of raping a homeless woman in his Leland home Monday.

Bobby Myron Willis, 53, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

His bond was set at $700,000.

The incident took place at Willis' residence in the 300 block of Main Street in Leland, according to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is 53 years old and from Lexington.

According to the North Carolina sex registry, Willis was convicted of sexual battery in 2007 and again in 2009. He is listed as a recidivist.

