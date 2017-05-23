Dying man's wish: 'I want to catch a fish off the Kure Beach pier'

Virginia resident Gary Carter has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Doctors told him he had weeks to live, that there was nothing more they could do. That was over a year ago.

Last week Gary and his niece visited the Kure Beach pier. Confined to a wheelchair he rolled out to the pier and threw his line in the water.

Kure Beach resident Amy Murphy works at the pier but happened to be off that night. She saw him sitting at the pier railing with a grin on his face and approached him.

The two chatted and became instant friends.

Murphy quickly learned Carter had two items on his bucket list: 1.) to catch a fish off the Kure Beach pier and 2.) to ride in a car (safely) going speeds up to 150 mph.

"She was such a nice lady, it was good to have someone to talk to," said Carter. " I just wish I had caught more fish!"

Carter did catch a very nice flounder, got himself a Kure Beach t-shirt, and Murphy made him an honorary member of the Kure Beach pier.

"With a tear in his eyes, I saw a man that was so content if not only but for one moment," Murphy said on her recent Facebook post that has more than 150 shares and over 1,000 likes.

The duo has formed a bond, a friendship that will last the remaining moments of Carter's days.

Carter will share just how special this chance meeting was to him tonight on WECT News and learn what Murphy is continuing to do in Kure Beach to honor this man.

