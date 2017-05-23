Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office continues search for woman missing since 2015

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Judith Deavers Hyder, who went missing in December 2015.

Hyder reportedly told her roommate she was going to Broadway, NC, and was last known to be driving her Pontiac G6.

Authorities found her vehicle near her residence, conducted an extensive ground search, but were unable to locate her.

When she went missing, Hyder was described as 5'5", weighing approximately 200 pounds with short, dark hair.

Susanna Black is sitting down with the detective in charge of the case and will have more tonight on WECT News.?

If you have any information on Hyder please call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All right reserved.