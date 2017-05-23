Horton to run for Congress

Dr. Kyle Horton announced her candidacy for North Carolina's Seventh U.S. Congressional District Friday morning.

Horton, a graduate of UNCW and Wright State University, began her career as a primary care physician at Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Va.

After working with veterans service organizations, Horton returned to her career as an internal medicine physician after relocating to Kure Beach.

“I’ve cared for my patients. I’ve fought for veterans," Horton said. "Now I’m ready to answer the call to find real solutions for regular working people in my district. I believe the defining issue of our time is economic insecurity. So many people are struggling financially. If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment. Let’s get it done.”

Rep. David Rouzer currently represents the district.

