Suspect with screwdriver robs Wilmington convenience store

A man armed with a screwdriver robbed a Wilmington convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Tully with the Wilmington Police Department, a man entered the Han-Dee Hugo's at 425 N. College Road, displayed a screwdriver and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were suffered during the robbery.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.