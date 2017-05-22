Ashley's Bryston Davis signs with Guilford

Ashley High School forward Bryston Davis signed with Guilford College Monday afternoon.

Davis played a vital part in the Eagles success this past season, as Ashley went 16-10, and 9-3 in conference play.

Lightly used in his freshman season, Davis worked his way to the varsity roster, eventually making a name for himself as a plus defender, rebounded, and mid range jump shooter.

"That was tough," Davis said, speaking on his early months at Ashley. "But whenever Coach Guthrie came in and he pulled me up as a sophomore, that's when I really started to put in the work and thought I could play college basketball."

Davis' father was also a college athlete, playing tight end for West Virginia in the late 70s.

