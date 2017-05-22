UNCW Women's Soccer Releases Schedule

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW women's soccer fans will have plenty of chances to watch the Seahawks play at home this fall since the Seahawks are slated to play 10 of their 19 regular season games at UNCW Soccer Stadium.



"This schedule will test us," said Head Coach Paul Cairney, who begins his 22nd season as the Seahawks' leader. "We could be playing as many as seven to 10 freshmen at a time, and our early season lineup will get us prepared for the intense battle of the CAA."



The Seahawks, who posted a 10-5-4 record last year, embark on the 2017 regular season by welcoming Virginia and Dayton to the Port City. UNCW will take on the Cavaliers in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., before hosting the Flyers on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m.



After a visit to the Mid-Atlantic Region for tests against UMBC and Navy, UNCW makes the short trip to Duke for a pair of contests against a pair of ACC foes in the Duke Nike Classic. The Seahawks face the host Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 1, before taking on North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 3.



The Seahawks return home the following week to entertain former CAA foe Old Dominion and in-state rival Appalachian State before traveling to East Carolina on Sept. 14, for a 7 p.m. clash with the Pirates.



UNCW closes out its non-conference schedule on Sunday, Sept. 17, with a home game against Campbell at 2 p.m.



"For a very young team, this is a tremendously competitive non-conference lineup," said Cairney. "The three ACC teams we face are potential national champions in 2017. In addition, they all finished in the top 20 of the NCAA RPI last year."



The Seahawks close out the September slate with three conference contests. UNCW travels to Elon on Sept. 21 and Hofstra on Sept. 24, before hosting James Madison on Sept. 28.



October's schedule begins on Sunday, Oct. 1, with a road trip to Delaware for another league contest against the Blue Hens before back-to-back home outings against Drexel and William & Mary on Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.



UNCW completes the road portion of its regular season slate on Sunday, Oct. 15, with a visit to Towson and the Seahawks finish their home schedule with games against College of Charleston on Oct. 19, and defending CAA champion Northeastern on Oct. 22.



The CAA quarterfinals are slated for Sunday, Oct. 29, while the semifinals and championship game will take place on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.



In addition to the regular season schedule, the Seahawks will also welcome Western Carolina to UNCW Soccer Stadium for an exhibition contest on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.