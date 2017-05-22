19 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Claudia Eastmond, founder of the Cape Fear Chapter of Pink Heals, died Saturday.More >>
A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between now and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday and the start of the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
We are following the money, and learned New Hanover County taxpayers spent an estimated $300,000 to host the Wells Fargo Championship here the first week of May. The main expense was manpower.More >>
President Trump's blueprint budget comes out Tuesday and the Associated Press reports cuts include $193 billion from food stamps over the next decade.More >>
An up-close image of Cryptosporidium looks like something out of an alien movie, but the parasite could easily be hiding in your neighborhood swimming pool. According to a recent study by the Center for Disease Control, outbreaks of the parasitic infection linked to swimming pools and water playgrounds are increasingly being reported to CDC, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014. "Just swallowing a mouthful of contaminated water can make someone sick with crypto,...More >>
