19 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Police patrol the area at Manchester Arena on Monday night. (Source: The Associated Press)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (RNN) – Manchester Police say there are 19 fatalities after a possible explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Police said there were reports of an explosion, but there has been no confirmation. About 50 others are injured, police said.

Police are treating the deadly incident as a terror attack until they know otherwise.

"There were people pushing up the stairs, people obviously running, climbing over the chairs" trying to evacuate the concert where pop singer Ariana Grande had just finished performing, a witness told Britain's Sky News.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Twitter images showed emergency vehicles responding to the arena where the concert was taking place.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria were blocked, the BBC said in a report.

Manchester is about 260 miles northwest of London. The Arena seats about 21,000 people.

Artist BIA, who also performed, said in a tweet that she is OK.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU ?????? — B I A ?? (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.