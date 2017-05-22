Founder of Cape Fear Chapter of Pink Heals, namesake of pink 'Claudia' fire truck dies

A pink fire truck used in the Pink Heals tour was named after Claudia Eastmond, a 5-time breast cancer survivor (Source: Facebook)

Claudia Eastmond, founder of the Cape Fear Chapter of Pink Heals died at her home Saturday afternoon (Source: Facebook)

Claudia Eastmond was not afraid of cancer. She faced it for close to three decades, overcoming breast and bone cancers five times.

It was not her personal battle, though, she'll be remembered for most. It will be the countless hours she spent volunteering to help others going through a cancer journey.

"She took me to the doctor; I took her to the doctor," says Susan Naumuk, Eastmond's best friend.

Naumuk, a breast cancer survivor, met Eastmond about eight years ago at a Lump to Laughter fundraiser. From there, the two created a close bond volunteering for several breast cancer events.

"She would do anything for anybody to make them feel better about what they were going through," Naumuk said.

Eastmond started the Cape Fear Chapter of Pink Heals, a subsidiary of the National organization. Shortly after she initiated the local chapter, a pink fire truck was named after her.

Eastmond died Saturday afternoon after learning about a month ago her breast cancer had spread to her liver.

News of her death left many of those she's helped along the way saddened and heartbroken.

"Claudia was an earth angel," Angie Smock, a breast cancer survivor, said. "Claudia was the one who would always make sure if you needed a hug, help getting to the doctor, a ride, a meal, a laugh--you got it."

Her best friend vows to continue the fight.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without her," Naumuk says, crying. "I do know we have to keep trying to find a cure."

Funeral services for Eastmond will be Friday. There will be a visitation at Wrightsboro Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m. A celebration of life will start at 11.

