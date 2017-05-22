County spends about $300K hosting Wells Fargo Championship

About 56 deputies were assigned to work the tournament, and Wells Fargo is expected to cover payroll for 28 of them who worked inside the club grounds. (Source: WECT)

We are following the money, and learned New Hanover County taxpayers spent an estimated $300,000 to host the Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington the first week of May.

The main expense was manpower. The county had 10 different departments on hand for the tournament, ranging from health inspectors to sheriff's deputies.

"We had several deputies on bicycles. We had, obviously, several deputies walking with certain players, and that was dictated by the crowd that was with them,” New Hanover County Sheriff’s Lt. Jerry Brewer explained. “We also had deputies around the clubhouse to make sure only the players were allowed in the clubhouse."

It took about 28 deputies on the course and 28 outside the course mostly handling traffic to manage the crowd of 100,000 people that came to the Eagle Point Golf Club over the course of the weeklong PGA tournament.

Members of the sheriff’s department traveled to Charlotte where the tournament is usually held to learn the ropes from law enforcement there, and get a better idea of what to expect and how many deputies would be needed.

"County commissioners, as well as the sheriff, were working together the entire time," Brewer said. "We cannot put a price on people's safety and security, so the sheriff made sure if we needed these people, we were going to have these people."

While it was a hefty payroll, County Commissioner Skip Watkins says taxpayers will be paid back for costs associated with the deputies assigned to work on the course.

"Wells Fargo is going to reimburse us for some of that, but even if we had to foot the whole bill, the economic impact, and the residual effects from this was well worth the investment. Those were tax dollars that were well spent," Watkins said.

The PGA Tour estimates that every week of the tour schedule generates $40-$60 million in economic impact in the city where the tour events are held, putting that $300,000 investment in perspective. Watkins says just as important as the $40-plus million economic impact was the opportunity to showcase New Hanover County.

"The primary goal was to pull off this event," Watkins said. "We told Wells Fargo, and we told the PGA we could do it, and we did it. We knocked it out of the park. Hole-in-one."

Another good indicator of the economic impact will be the sales tax revenue generated during the first week of May.

The tournament wasn't the only thing generating revenue for the county at that time, but comparing year over year numbers should give county leaders a better idea of direct return on investment. The sales tax numbers should be available in August.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.