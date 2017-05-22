Mother fearing huge cuts to food stamps program: 'It hurts my heart'

President Trump's blueprint budget comes out Tuesday, and the Associated Press reports that cuts include $193 billion from food stamps over the next decade.

"That's a lot of money and just all the people who will be affected by it," Tara Jones, a beneficiary of food stamps, said. "Then I think too, why is the cut there? Why isn't the cut somewhere else?"

Jones, a Wilmington resident, said about 75 percent of her grocery costs are covered by food stamps.

"That's one worry that's off my plate as far as what I have to supply for my daughter and myself," Jones said.

Money is tight in the Jones family. Jones' 11-year-old daughter is on the autism spectrum and Jones said the costs for therapy aren't cheap.

"She's had speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and there's other things we have had to buy that go along with that," Jones said.

To make matters worse, Jones doesn't have a full-time job. She said she's had a difficult time finding one because of her rocky past.

"I've used drugs, what I thought was an escape, but things never go away and it's always made it worse," Jones said, reflecting on her heroin addiction.

Records show Jones has a lengthy criminal record, including felony drug possession.

Haunted by her past, Jones said she can't take back what she's done, but wants to turn her life around for her daughter.

While searching for a job, Jones buys yard sale items and resells them at flea markets. The pay is inconsistent, but the food stamps have been one of the only consistent parts of her life. To the lawmakers that want to strip away funding for the program that helps her, Jones asks that they slow down and consider the impact.

"The people that really need things in our society are the ones that I feel like are being neglected and the ones that are just being pushed to the wayside," Jones said.

