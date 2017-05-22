Pool parasite on the rise, study shows

A recent CDC study shows the parasite Crytosporidium is on the rise across the country. (Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention)

An up-close image of Cryptosporidium looks like something out of an alien movie, but the parasite could easily be hiding in your neighborhood swimming pool.

According to a recent study by the Center for Disease Control, outbreaks of the parasitic infection linked to swimming pools and water playgrounds are increasingly being reported to CDC, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.

"Just swallowing a mouthful of contaminated water can make someone sick with crypto," CDC Epidemiologist Michelle Hlavas said in a Monday interview.

New Hanover County Health Department officials say one case has already been reported in 2017. That's compared to four cases in 2016, five in 2015 and six in 2014.

The infection can cause symptoms for up to three weeks--like diarrhea, abdominal cramping and nausea.

Hlavas said the easiest way to prevent Crypto is to keep it from getting into the pool in the first place.

"It's really important if you have diarrhea or your kids have diarrhea--stay out of the water," Hlavas said.

