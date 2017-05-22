Opportunity to learn about solar energy

People interested in learning about solar energy are invited to attend a meeting Tuesday, June 13 in Pender County.

The NC Cooperative Extension will hold a meeting about solar energy development starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pender County Extension Center on 801 South Walker Street in Burgaw.

Steve Kalland, the executive director of NC State's Clean Energy Technology Center, will discuss solar energy development opportunities and challenges in the state.

Andrew Branan of the Branan Law Firm in Hillsborough, NC will also be on hand to talk about contract issues, land use planning and farmland preservation concerns.

Call the NC Cooperative Extension Pender County Center at 910-259-1235 to register. Seating is limited to the first 60 people to register.

