High school senior to host race relations forum

A high school senior is taking on a challenging subject, hoping to make a positive impact on our community.

Mina Yakubu, who graduates next month from New Hanover High School, will host a forum on race relations Tuesday.

Yakubu, who emigrated to the U.S. from Ghana, West Africa when she was a child, grew up in Wilmington.

She said she was compelled to take a closer look at race relations after learning of Wilmington’s 1898 Massacre.

She hopes the forum will spark further conversation about race in Wilmington.

The forum is part of her senior project.

A documentary Yakubu produced will be shown at the event.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Theatre Now, at 19 S. 10th Street in Wilmington.

Her documentary features an interview with Joseph McNeil of the Greensboro Four, a group of African American students who, on February 1, 1960, staged a sit in at the segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro to challenge the store's policy of denying service to non-white customers.

Yakubu is a highly-accomplished student at New Hanover High. She met former first lady Michelle Obama and is one of 17 teenagers on the former First Lady's "Better Make Room" Student Advisory Board.

Yakubu has been accepted to UNC Chapel Hill, where she will start class in the fall.

