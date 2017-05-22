Illegal alien jailed in alleged DWI incident indicted by federal grand jury

An illegal alien jailed in an alleged driving while impaired incident in Carolina Beach has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of illegally reentering the country.

Alejandro Galvan-Gabriel, 42, of Mexico, was arrested March 18 by Carolina Beach police on charges of DWI and leaving the scene after a hit and run. He was driving in the 300 block of Cape Fear Boulevard at around 2:10 a.m. when he hit a parked vehicle and drove away, according to the police report. He was later located approximately one block away from the scene.

Immigration agents met with Galvan-Gabriel, also known as Jose Alejandro Galvan, two days later at the New Hanover County Detention Center. After positively identifying him through fingerprints, Galvan admitted he was a citizen of Mexico and had entered the US unlawfully, according to the federal complaint. He had previously been deported from Arizona in June 2004.

If convicted, Galvan along with four other illegal aliens named in the indictment face two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

