Illegal alien jailed in alleged DWI incident indicted by federal grand jury

A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.More >>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser met with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments.More >>