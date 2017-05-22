Autopsy report: Former NC State star Charles Shackleford died of enlarged heart

An autopsy report from the North Carolina medical examiner says former N.C. State basketball star Charles Shackleford died of an enlarged heart.



Media outlets report the medical examiner's office said no drugs were found in Shackleford's system and no foul play was suspected. The report was released on Monday.



The report said Shackleford was found dead in the bathroom of his Kinston home on Jan. 27 "after an apparent sudden collapse." The autopsy report said Shackleford had some abrasions and lacerations but those were attributed to his collapse "in an enclosed space."



The 6-foot-10 Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State. He played six seasons in the NBA, and online records show he also spent three years playing in Turkey and Greece.

