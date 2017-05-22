First at Four: Opioid addiction can begin with back pain

We continue to follow the addiction crisis in our community, looking at the cause and what can be done to stop it.

For some, addiction starts with prescription painkillers.

Dr. Eric McGraw from Active Care Chiropractic joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about alternatives for patients. He said opioids are too often prescribed for back pain.

McGraw said research shows when a patient is given a ten-day supply of opioids, one in five becomes a long-term user.

McGraw said pain killers should be the last resort for back pain. He believes back pain management should begin with exercise and chiropractic care.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.