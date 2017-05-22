First at Four: For some, opioid addiction can begin with back pain

We continue to follow the addiction crisis in our community, looking at the cause and what can be done to stop it.

For some, addiction starts with prescription painkillers.

Dr. Eric McGraw from Active Care Chiropractic joins us on WECT News First at Four.

He said opioids are too often being prescribed for back pain.

McGraw said research shows when a patient is given a 10-day supply of opioids, 1 in 5 become long-term users.

McGraw said pain killers should be the last resort for back pain.

He believes that back pain management should begin with exercise and chiropractic care.

