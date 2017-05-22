Learn to Swim water safety will not expand to Brunswick Co.

BCBS said the program would be available in the coming months and specific YMCA locations have yet to be finalized. (Source: Pixabay)

A press release was issued Monday saying the Learn to Swim water safety program would expand to Brunswick County. School officials in Brunswick County, however, say they aren't involved.

"We do know that the Learn to Swim program will be available to children in and around Brunswick County, but the specific YMCA location will be announced as soon as plans are finalized," a spokesperson for BCBS said.

The BCBS program offers free swim lessons from Title I schools during the school year and transportation to the YMCA locations. The goal is to help more than 10,000 children learn how to avoid drowning.

“The Learn to Swim program will help reduce the number of children who drown,” said Greg Jones, president and CEO of YMCA of Greensboro. “By teaching kids water safety, we can save countless lives and give our children the gift of a lifelong skill and love of the water. This will not only change their lives, but the lives of their families and future children as well. I’m grateful to Blue Cross NC for their generous gift and the YMCA looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Blue Cross NC, Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Aquatics Center for years to come.”

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under 5 in America. In 2014, 28 children died from drowning in North Carolina.

