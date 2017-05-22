Clarkton murder suspect held without bail

A man accused in the killing of a Clarkton man last week will remain in jail without bail, a judge ruled during the suspect's first court appearance Monday.

Harold Eugene Swindell, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the May 17 shooting death of Lonnie Level Smith, 38. Smith was shot several times after a fight at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton. He was later pronounced dead at Bladen County Hospital.

A little over an hour after the shooting, Swindell called authorities from his home on South Page Road, located just minutes from the scene, and told them of his involvement, according to dispatch records.

Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said Swindell was questioned, but later released following direction from the District Attorney’s Office.

“He gave a self-serving statement of self-defense that we were able to prove was just that, self-serving, after interviewing several eyewitnesses the next day,” Guyton said.

A warrant was issued for Swindell’s arrest the next day. He turned himself in Saturday morning after hearing he was wanted.

Swindell’s next court date was set for June 13. First-degree murder can carry a penalty of death or life in prison without parole. Assistant District Attorney Quintin McGee said no determination has been made if they state will seek the death penalty.

