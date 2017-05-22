Wilmington FBI agent honored for helping save kidnapped girl

FBI agent Stanley M. Meador receives "TOP COP" award for his efforts to rescue a kidnapped girl last year. (Source: FBI)

An FBI agent from Wilmington was honored for his efforts to save a 6-year-old kidnapping victim in New Hanover County last year.

Stanley M. Meador received the "TOP COP" honorable mention award during a ceremony held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 12.

Officials said Meador played a critical role in rescuing the child who was abducted from her home last September. The little girl was later found chained to a tree in a wooded area off River Road in New Hanover County.

Douglas Edwards, 47, of Wilmington was charged and later indicted on several offenses in connection to the kidnapping.

Officials said Meador completed his 24th round of chemotherapy three days prior to the girl's abduction. It was Meador's second time battling cancer.

Since then, Meador has had surgery and is back at work as the supervisory agent in the FBI Wilmington Resident Agency.

