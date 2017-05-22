UNCW's Royalty named Pitcher of the Week

UNCW's Alex Royalty was named the CAA Pitcher of the Week after tossing eight shutout innings in a win against Towson last Thursday. (Source: UNCW)

Royalty scattered four hits and walked none while striking out eight in an 8-0 victory over the Tigers.

Royalty enters this week's CAA tournament leading the league in wins (eight) and innings pitched (90.2). He's also tied for the lead with 98 strikeouts.

