Body of Duke University student found in Massachusetts

The body of a missing Duke University student has been found in woods along a Massachusetts highway near his hometown.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Monday that the state medical examiner has informed him that the body found Saturday afternoon in dense woods and thick underbrush near Interstate 495 was 20-year-old Michael Doherty, of Franklin, Massachusetts.

Authorities say they've found no evidence of foul play in Doherty's death but the investigation continues.

Doherty would have been a junior this fall at the university in Durham, North Carolina. He was last seen leaving a party in his Massachusetts hometown in the early morning of May 14. His disappearance sparked a nearly weeklong search of swampy areas of Franklin and neighboring Bellingham.

