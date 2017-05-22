New facility aids volunteers helping with Hurricane Matthew relief

While Hurricane Matthew will go down in history as a category 5 storm that killed over 500 people, mostly in Haiti, residents in southeastern North Carolina will remember the storm for the devastating inland flooding the storm caused.

On average, southeastern NC saw 10-18 inches of rain from Matthew. Much of the area saw over 20 inches of rain between September 1 to October 15.

The storm hit several months ago, but the devastation continues as people try to rebuild and pick up the pieces.

The NC Baptist Men have a 12,000 square foot facility to host more than 150 out-of-town volunteers.

These people are going to areas like Whiteville, Fair Bluff, Evergreen, Bolton and places in Bladen County to help residents rebuild their lives.

The center has trailers with bunk beds a cafeteria, sitting areas, medical assistance and offers the volunteers a place to decompress.

