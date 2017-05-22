Second suspect arrested in Bolivia shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a March shooting in Bolivia that left one man injured.

According to online records, Joseph Simeon Smith, 25, of Bolivia, was taken into custody Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to an incident report, the shooting took place on March 6 at 40 North Piney Grove Road in Bolivia. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rashen Georgell Bellamy, 25, of Bolivia, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Smith was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

