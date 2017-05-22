Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour returning to Wilson Center

The Mannheim Steamroller will bring its Christmas show back to the Wilson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Source: Mannheim Steamroller)

“Our first Christmas tour was 33 years ago in 1974 when we played in five cities. Currently, we play an average of 75 cities each year and it is a real privilege to continue sharing the holiday spirit through our performances,” said Mannheim Steamroller founder and creator Chip Davis.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale in July.

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums.

