West Brunswick High, Shallotte Middle to release early today

West Brunswick High School and Shallotte Middle School will release early Monday, May 22, due to a water main break.

West Brunswick will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. followed by Shallotte Middle at 1:45 p.m.

Softball practice that was scheduled for after school at West Brunswick now will be held at Shallotte Middle School.

