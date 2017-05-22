UPDATE: West Brunswick High on regular schedule Tuesday

West Brunswick High School is operating on a normal schedule Tuesday.. (Source: Brunswick County Board of Education)

A water main break that closed West Brunswick High School early on Monday should be repaired Monday night, allowing the school operate on a regular schedule Tuesday.

West Brunswick dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Monday, followed by Shallotte Middle at 1:45 p.m.

In a news release Monday night, Jessica Swencki said repairs are underway and water should be restored at West Brunswick sometime Monday night. Swencki said Shallotte Middle is also going to be on a regular schedule Tuesday.

