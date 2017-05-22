Little Buddy: Jordyn

Jordyn is an active and caring 8-year-old.
She’s quiet but very talkative once you get to know her. She loves reading, playing outdoors, the Musically app and gymnastics.
In the middle of two brothers, Jordyn would love to have a female mentor to spend time with.
If you are interested in mentoring Jordyn, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out a Big Buddy Application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
